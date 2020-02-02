<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has overtaken Jose Mourinho’s winning record at the Santiago Bernabeu with the victory over Atletico Madrid in the La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

With today’s win, head coach Zinedine Zidane overtook Jose Mourinho’s record of matches won. Zidane has now moved to 129 wins as Real Madrid manager.





Zidane is only faced with the win record of Vicente Del Bosque and Miguel Muñoz.

Zidane is looking likely to be Real Madrid most successful manager in history from the look of things as his present Real Madrid squad showing no signs of slowing down.

Up next for Real Madrid is the match against Real Sociedad on Thursday in the Copa del Rey.