



Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has set another record following the 2-1 win against Granada in the La Liga on Monday evening at the Carmenes Stadium.

With the victory Real Madrid record their 9th straight win in a row, It has been nine games since football returned in Spain and Madrid have not known defeat, being Zidane’s longest streak as a coach.





Real Madrid has been solid in the defence with they also went six games with a conceding a goal, a mark that culminated against Granada with 506 minutes from Thibaut Courtois with his frame at zero.

Real Madrid team have 21 players on the score sheet this season so far with almost the entire players having a goal in this campaign.

Real Madrid just needed two points from their two remaining fixtures to clinch the La Liga title, a win against Villarreal will see them clinch the La Liga title for the 34th time in their history.