



Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed his aim against Villarreal as his team aimed to wrap up the La Liga title against the Yellow Submarine.

Real Madrid has the chance to win the La Liga title if the Los Blancos secure three points against the visitors as they aim to wrap up things as soon as possible.

The Real Madrid manager was asked if he would sign up for two draws in the final two matches against Villarreal and Leganes, but he explained that his only objective right now is to collect three points on Thursday night.





“It’s not about what I prefer or not,” he said when asked in his press conference about drawing the next two fixtures.

“We want to win Thursday’s match, that’s all.

“We’re going to go for it like we always do and like Villarreal will do too.

“I don’t feel like a champion yet.

“Nobody knows what could happen.”

Real Madrid will host Villarreal on Thursday at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium.