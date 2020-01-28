<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid could lose one of their most successful managers Zinedine Zidane in the history of the club following a minor difference in transfer-related issues with the club president Florentino Perez.

Zidane has told the club to sign Paul Pogba a player he feels can make the difference in the Los Blancos midfield.

Perez is not a huge fan of Pogba and wants the like of Federico Valverde, Martin Odengard, Takefusa Kuba to grow and develop.





Perez went further to agree deal with Donny van de Beek with Ajax, while Zidane has told the president to get Pogba at all costs for the club.

Zidane could walk away for the second time if his wish is not granted as far as transfer plans are concerned.

Zidane has helped Real Madrid to top of the La Liga table and his team is competing in all competition.