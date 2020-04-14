<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is at it again as he aims to sign Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane.

Perez is working tirelessly to add firepower to the Real Madrid attack after the final third of the team suffered some lapses following the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report in the Sun says Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a huge fan of the Senegalese attacker.





Liverpool is not willing to let go of their attacker and the Anfield hierarchy are bracing themselves for an approach from Real Madrid.

Mane recently extended his contract with the Reds until 2023 but his representatives have already been approached for informal talks on a possible move.

Mane is relaxed with the speculations and Liverpool is determined to see off Real Madrid’s interest in the former Southampton attacker just as they did for Mohamed Salah last season when Zidane pressed for the Egyptian attacker.