Real Madrid coaches have been left ‘stunned’ by Takefusa Kubo and could hand the teenager a place in the first team squad for this coming season.

Kubo had previously been at Barcelona between the ages of 9 and 13 but had to return home to Japan when the Liga giants were found guilty of breaching youth transfer rules.

The striker then came through the ranks at FC Tokyo and starred in the J-League last season with four goals in just nine appearances.

Los Blancos paid €4m for his services this summer and had originally planned to let him develop in their Castillas side.

But AS claim that the first team coaches at Real Madrid have been so impressed by his ability this pre-season that he will be included in the senior set-up going forward.

The sports daily quotes insiders from the club who believe that Kubo could be a ‘once in a generation talent’.