Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is leading the charge for Europe’s biggest clubs to break away from their domestic competitions and form a radical new Super League.

That’s according to a story in the New York Times, as corroborated by the Financial Times, which claims that the Spanish giants are calling for the continent’s grandest sides to come together in what could amount to the most groundbreaking shift in football for over 50 years.

The NYT report that Pérez has held discussions with officials from some of the biggest club sides in the world, as well as with Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

Financing would come from private equity firm CVC and would take effect from 2024.

The proposed plan is for two leagues of 20 teams all comprising from the Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, the Bundesliga and LaLiga, with promotion and relegation at the end of the season.

It would mean those clubs breaking away from their own domestic competitions and would also act as a direct rival to the Champions League.

Real Madrid declined to comment when asked by the New York Times, but this latest news is likely to meet widespread criticism from league authorities and from Uefa.

Earlier this year a ‘closed’ Champions League was proposed by Juventus director Andrea Agnelli, which would see the biggest clubs in Europe guaranteed to qualify for the continent’s flagship competition whatever their performance domestically.

Money, as ever, is the driving force behind this latest move, with Pérez is thought to have told clubs involved that they could double their income should they sign up to this radical new European Super League.