Real Madrid have reportedly laid down four requirements that must be adhered to in order for Paul Pogba to join from Manchester United.

Pogba admitted over the weekend that he wants to leave Old Trafford after three years, with Los Blancos immediately installed as the early favourite for his signature.

But now a story in Spanish publication ABC has claimed that the Santiago Bernabéu side have told United, Pogba and his people that they must honour four requirements if the World Cup winner wants to come to Spain.

United, so far, are adamant that their most-prized asset will not be sold this summer and it seems incredibly unlikely that the Premier League club will accept any offers below €170m.