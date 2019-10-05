<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid are reportedly considering a £71m offer for Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min.

The 27-year-old has scored 70 times in 196 appearances for Spurs since joining the Premier League club from Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2015-16 campaign.

The South Korea captain has also started this season in impressive form – netting three times and contributing three assists in eight appearances in all competitions.

Tottenham are currently going through a difficult period, though, and Madrid have recently been linked with swoops for the unsettled Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane.

According to reports in Spain, Los Blancos are also interested in signing Son from the English giants, with Zinedine Zidane’s team prepared to pay up to £71m to land the attacker in next summer’s transfer window.

Son has a contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until the end of the 2022-23 campaign having only signed an extension in July 2018.