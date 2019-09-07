<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The transfer window may have only just closed but it seems Real Madrid are already planning for next season.

Los Blancos had a busy summer in which they brought in the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jović.

But many supporters were left disappointed by the club’s failure to land another big name target such as Neymar or Paul Pogba.

And according to Spanish outlet Sport, president Florentino Pérez is hoping to put that right by making Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé his top transfer target for the summer of 2020.

Manchester City have also been linked with Mbappé in recent months but Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly hoping to convince his fellow Frenchman to snub offers from elsewhere and move to the Bernabeu.

Mbappé joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth a reported €120m and the 20-year-old is under contract until 2022.

But after the striker reportedly refused to sign a bumper new deal with the club last month, there is a sense this could be his last season in the French capital before he moves on to a new project next summer.

Speaking at the Ligue 1 end of season awards ceremony back in May, the World Cup winner dropped a huge hint that his days as a PSG player are numbered.

“I have learned so much here, and I feel it’s maybe the time to have more responsibility,” he said.

“Maybe at PSG, that would give me great pleasure, or maybe elsewhere for a new project.”

Mbappé has so far scored an incredible 62 goals in 91 games for Les Parisiens but he is currently sidelined with a thigh injury.