<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Champions League surprise package Ajax have wowed onlookers this season and Europe’s top clubs are understood to be sniffing around a number of their players as we approach the summer transfer window.

Frenkie de Jong is already heading to Barcelona and he could well joined at Camp Nou by 19-year-old defensive lynchpin Matthijs de Ligt.

But according to Spanish outlet Marca, one player who has caught the attention of Barça’s rivals Real Madrid in recent weeks is midfield maestro Donny van de Beek.

The 22-year-old’s tendency to arrive late in the box has seen him score against both Juventus and Tottenham in the Champions League and his tally currently stands at 16 for the season in all competitions.

Madrid are understood to have made Manchester United’s Paul Pogba their prime midfield target for the summer but are considering other options just in case a move for the Frenchman fails to materialise.

Ajax academy product Van de Beek is believed to be a potential alternative but Los Blancos are likely to face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

And after De Jong joined Barcelona for €74m, Marca estimate Van de Beek could cost as much €60m.