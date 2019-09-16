<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are reportedly keeping transfer funds aside to ensure the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé next summer.

Los Blancos spent over €300m on incomings this summer – including Eden Hazard – as their major squad overhaul continues.

And according to AS, upwards of €150m is being tactically reserved to bring Mbappé to the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Spanish publication also claim a further €285m is available in credit, with €100m likely to be generated from player sales.

PSG, however, have shown with Neymar that they will not be bullied into negotiations – even with an unhappy player in their ranks.

Despite scoring twice this season, a hamstring injury has ruled Mbappé out of Wednesday’s Champions League clash between the sides.