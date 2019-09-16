Real Madrid are reportedly keeping transfer funds aside to ensure the signing of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé next summer.
Los Blancos spent over €300m on incomings this summer – including Eden Hazard – as their major squad overhaul continues.
And according to AS, upwards of €150m is being tactically reserved to bring Mbappé to the Santiago Bernabéu.
The Spanish publication also claim a further €285m is available in credit, with €100m likely to be generated from player sales.
PSG, however, have shown with Neymar that they will not be bullied into negotiations – even with an unhappy player in their ranks.
Despite scoring twice this season, a hamstring injury has ruled Mbappé out of Wednesday’s Champions League clash between the sides.