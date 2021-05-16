Despite Allegri’s entourage denying any contact from Real Madrid, the Spanish side consider the Italian coach one of the most likely contenders to take over from Zidane, should he confirm his exit.

With the season close to its end – only two games remain in La Liga – Madrid have started to think about the restructuring they will have to do for next season, both in the club’s squad as well as the managerial staff. According to sources such as ‘Onda Cero’, the players already know that Zinedine Zidane will leave his post as manager at the end of the season, a decision that the Frenchman informed the squad before their match against Sevilla.

Following Zidane’s departure – which is yet to be confirmed by the club – Madrid will debate the names for his potential replacement. One of these is Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez, who would make the jump to the first team after his first real season of managerial experience with Madrid’s second tier side.





On the other hand, Massimiliano Allegri is an option. According to what newspaper ‘AS’ has learnt, Madrid have made contact with the Italian who, at the moment, hasn’t responded to any of the offers that he has received regarding future jobs. The other one of these is reportedly from former club Juventus, as current boss Andrea Pirlo is walking on thin ice following his side’s poor performance this season.

The latest information is far from what ‘El Larguero’ announced a few days ago, as it reported that Allegri’s entourage have denied any contact by Real Madrid, who are reportedly just looking at the possibilities of wo will captain their project for next season. Regarding Allegri, Real Madrid is a tempting option, even more so considering the Italian has had a year out of work after leaving the ‘Vecchia Signora’.