



Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema for Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 first leg against Atalanta.

Benzema missed their recent 1-0 win over Real Valladolid with an unspecified injury, and has failed to recover for their trip to Bergamo.

The 33-year-old is currently Madrid’s top goalscorer with 17 goals in all competitions this season.

Zinedine Zidane will also be without Eden Hazard, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Dani Carvajal, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Álvaro Odriozola and Eder Militão.