<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid have reportedly become the latest club to express an interest in signing RB Salzburg sensation Erling Braut Håland.

Håland turned heads this season by scoring a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Genk, in addition to scoring against Liverpool at Anfield.

According to AS, Real are ready to rival Manchester United and Bayern Munich for the 19-year-old next summer.

The LaLiga giants are hoping to ease the goalscoring burden on Karim Benzema and view Håland as the perfect option to play ahead of him, or alongside him.

His potential arrival would continue an uncharacteristic emphasis on youth, with Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Takefusa Kubo all arriving in the last 18 months.

Håland has also impressed off the pitch, revealing in an interview last month that he is copying Cristiano Ronaldo’s strict diet.