Real Madrid have confirmed that Isco has picked up a hamstring injury following their 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid at the weekend.
Isco was back in the Blancos starting XI for the match on Saturday despite being heavily linked with a move away from the club in the summer.
But Zinedine Zidane’s side have now revealed that a scan has confirmed that the playmaker has a slight tear in his right hamstring.
There is no official word as to how long Isco will be missing for but he joins a list of absentees including James, Brahim Diaz, Ferland Mendy and Marco Asensio.
