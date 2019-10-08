<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid have pinpointed Tammy Abraham as a cheaper option to Harry Kane ahead of the next summer transfer window.

The Chelsea academy has been in fine form under Frank Lampard, scoring nine goals so far this season.

Real Madrid still want to reinforce their attack and see Abraham as the perfect choice in case they can’t land Kane.

They see Kane as an expensive buy with Tottenham Hotspur demanding for £178m.

Kane, who has scored 171 goals in 262 games for Spurs, penned a new six-year contract with the club last year.

Reports have also claimed that the La Liga side are interested in securing the services of Mohamed Salah and will launch a £152m bid next summer.