Real Madrid has identified Karim Benzema’s replacement and it is not Luka Jovic as the Bernabeu directors look elsewhere for recruitment for the 32-year-old forward.

Lyon attacker Amine Gouiri is seen as a long term successor to the Frenchman at Real Madrid.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 with Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka and Xavi Alonso and he has enjoyed a legendary career at Real Madrid.





Benzema has 230 goals from 453 appearances for the Los Blancos and still counting but Zinedine Zidane wants a replacement before the Frenchman hangs his boot.

Real Madrid has contacted Lyon for the services of Gouiri despite the player not playing regularly for the Lyon first team due to the presence of Moussa Dembele.

Gouiri has made just one start and 10 substitute outings in all competitions, with just two of those appearances coming during the current campaign.