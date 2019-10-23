<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is prepared to roll out the cash once again as the Santiago Bernabeu chiefs are prepared to pay a sum €50m transfer fee to sign a replacement for under-performing Thibaut Courtois.

Courtois joined Real Madrid after an impressive performance in the World Cup that saw him win the Golden Glove of the tournament building Belgium to a third-place finish in Russia.

However, the Belgian shot-stopper suffered a dip in form shortly after moving to Real Madrid and also managed 13 clean sheets so far for the Los Blancos since his arrival.

According to El Desmarque, Los Blancos have identified Unai Simon as a replacement for Courtois. The 22-year-old joined Athletic Bilbao’s senior team last summer and has so far made 19 appearances for the club, keeping seven clean sheets. This season, Simon has been a regular for Gaizka Garitano’s side, featuring in eight of their nine matches.

Simon has kept four clean clean sheets in La Liga so far with only Granada’s Rui Silva and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak having more to their names.

Simon’s current contract at Bilbao expires in 2023 and the report from El Desmarque states that he has a release clause of €50 million.

The 22-year-old has done fairly well so far and Real Madrid is prepared to activate his buyout clause if Courtois doesn’t show an improvement.