Real Madrid has identified a Chelsea star as an alternative to Paul Pogba, according to the report.

The La Liga outfit aimed to sign N’Golo Kante since Manchester United is reluctant to allow Pogba actualize his preferred move to Santiago Bernabeu despite publicly stating his desire to move to Real Madrid.

Spanish outlet El Desmarque reports that Florentino Perez has offered Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante as a possibility for the Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Kante would be an ‘alternative option’, with the club president willing to spend €120m to take him from Stamford Bridge despite having a different style from Paul Pogba’s, the Chelsea player would bring the physicality that Zidane wants to his team.

Zidane is keen on signing Pogba as he prioritizes the signing of his compatriot ahead of any other signing in the coming summer.