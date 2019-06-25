<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid is prepared to slow down their transfer activities this summer as they aim to postpone one of their major signings to the summer of 2020.

The signing of Kylian Mbappe is a major target for Real Madrid but the Los Blancos directors are not willing to rush the deal and they see him as a long term target for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit.

The main reason is that they do want to enter a battle with Paris Saint-Germain and they want to wait for the right and favourable time to ignite the deal.

PSG director Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that Mbappe won’t leave the Parc des Princes during this summer’s market and the player hasn’t said anything else about his future after his comments about wanting more responsibility and about being open to new challenges.

It’s simply not feasible to sign the 20-year-old ahead of the start of the 2019/20 season and Real Madrid directors want to avoid any missteps that may stop the transfer from happening in the nearest future.