Harry Kane is recovering well from an ankle injury

Real Madrid great Hugo Sanchez admits he’s a huge fan of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Sanchez says Real have never recovered from the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus 18 months ago.

He told Marca: “I’m of the opinion that Real Madrid should have two teams and two strong No.9s. I’ve noticed Harry Kane for a long time.”

“I’d sign him, even for €200 million. Ronaldo also cost a lot and look at what he gave the club.

“But knowing Florentino Perez, with his magic he surely has something in his head to do something, but I know the remodeling of the stadium will take money out of the budget.”

