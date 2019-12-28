<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid great Hugo Sanchez admits he’s a huge fan of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Sanchez says Real have never recovered from the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus 18 months ago.

He told Marca: “I’m of the opinion that Real Madrid should have two teams and two strong No.9s. I’ve noticed Harry Kane for a long time.”

“I’d sign him, even for €200 million. Ronaldo also cost a lot and look at what he gave the club.

“But knowing Florentino Perez, with his magic he surely has something in his head to do something, but I know the remodeling of the stadium will take money out of the budget.”