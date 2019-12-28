Real Madrid great Hugo Sanchez admits he’s a huge fan of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.
Sanchez says Real have never recovered from the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus 18 months ago.
He told Marca: “I’m of the opinion that Real Madrid should have two teams and two strong No.9s. I’ve noticed Harry Kane for a long time.”
“I’d sign him, even for €200 million. Ronaldo also cost a lot and look at what he gave the club.
“But knowing Florentino Perez, with his magic he surely has something in his head to do something, but I know the remodeling of the stadium will take money out of the budget.”
