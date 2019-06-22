Real Madrid tried to hijack Atletico Madrid signing for Portugal international Joao Felix, according to a report in Spain.
The 19-year-old Benfica forward set to move to Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after a stunning form last season, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.
According to Marca claims that Los Rojiblancos triggered his €120m release clause but Real Madrid Florentino Perez pushed for last minutes hunt for Felix after offering €80m up front plus a further €50m in variables to clinch the deal.
Manchester City and Manchester United have also shown strong interest in the youngster but Atletico Madrid are ready to met clause in a deal which will eclipse their previous club record – the capture of winger Thomas Lemar from Monaco, a move which cost a potential €72m.
The European hottest prospect reported preferred to join Deigo Semone side ahead of a switch to Santiago Bernabeu.
Felix has netted in two Lisbon derbies against Sporting CP this season and also scored against FC Porto in a key title clash in January.