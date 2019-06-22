<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid tried to hijack Atletico Madrid signing for Portugal international Joao Felix, according to a report in Spain.

The 19-year-old Benfica forward set to move to Wanda Metropolitano Stadium after a stunning form last season, scoring 20 goals and providing 11 assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

According to Marca claims that Los Rojiblancos triggered his €120m release clause but Real Madrid Florentino Perez pushed for last minutes hunt for Felix after offering €80m up front plus a further €50m in variables to clinch the deal.

Manchester City and Manchester United have also shown strong interest in the youngster but Atletico Madrid are ready to met clause in a deal which will eclipse their previous club record – the capture of winger Thomas Lemar from Monaco, a move which cost a potential €72m.

The European hottest prospect reported preferred to join Deigo Semone side ahead of a switch to Santiago Bernabeu.

Felix has netted in two Lisbon derbies against Sporting CP this season and also scored against FC Porto in a key title clash in January.