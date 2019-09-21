<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

England international Harry Kane will be one of Real Madrid’s summer targets in the transfer window following the player’s inability to win laurels at Tottenham Hotspur.

The England captain who has scored 168 times in 259 appearances for Spurs in all competitions is yet to win a single trophy with the London club. This season Kane has scored four goals in six outings.

According to reports in Spain, Madrid are determined to bring Kane to the Bernabeu in next summer’s transfer window.

The 26-year-old is contracted to Mauricio Pochettino’s side until the summer of 2024, placing the English club in a very strong position if an approach for the striker arrives. However, Los Blancos reportedly have the budget required to make a big-money signing ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

Zinedine Zidane’s side signed Luka Jovic during the recent transfer window as back-up for Karim Benzema, but the 21-year-old is yet to score in his five outings for the club in all competitions.