Keylor Navas is on his way out of Real Madrid and will be a Paris Saint-Germain player before the transfer window closes next week.

That’s according to an exclusive from Spanish newspaper La Nación, who report that Navas has agreed terms with the Ligue 1 champions and all that remains is for the two clubs to agree a fee.

The Costa Rican is said to have been attracted to the promise of more minutes at the Parc des Princes, where he will compete with Alphonse Areola for the No1 jersey.

A report from Spanish outlet AS on Tuesday claimed Madrid are braced for Navas’s departure and have drawn up a short-list of six goalkeepers they could potentially sign to provide back-up for Thibaut Courtois.

The list includes AC Milan’s Pepe Reina, Chelsea’s Willy Caballero, Eibar’s Asier Riesgo, Roma’s Antonio Mirante, Monaco’s Danijel Subasic and Everton’s Maarten Stekelenburg.