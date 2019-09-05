<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid forward Vinicius has questioned Zinedine Zidane tactics and formation, according to report.

The Brazilian attacker started once one La Liga match in the three games played so far despite the injury crisis in Real Madrid in the attack.

Vinicius is convinced that he will have some playing time at Real Madrid when discussing his Bernabeu experience, the Brazil international revealed that he had held talks with Zidane to ask for more playing time in the coming weeks.

“The right-footed players like to play on the left, like [Eden] Hazard,” Vinicius told AS. “I am adapting to my new position but on the right, I have a lot more difficulties.

“I am training hard and asking the coach that he puts me on the pitch. To have the possibilities to play on both flanks helps me both in Madrid and for Brazil.”

Real Madrid has won one game, drew two in their three opening games in this season’s La Liga campaign.