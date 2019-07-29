<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid forward Mariano Díaz is reportedly eyeing an ‘immediate exit’ from the club.

Mariano re-joined the club last summer from Lyon, but made just three LaLiga starts under three different managers.

According to El Chiringuito, the 25-year-old has agreed personal terms with Monaco as he engineers a summer exit.

Mariano hardly featured throughout pre-season and considers his relationship with Zinedine Zidane ‘beyond repair’.

Roma and Inter have also expressed an interest in signing the Dominican international, who could be available for €20m.

Gareth Bale, meanwhile, has seen his Jiangsu Suning move fall through over disagreements regarding the transfer fee.