Real Madrid forward Mariano Díaz is reportedly eyeing an ‘immediate exit’ from the club.

Mariano re-joined the club last summer from Lyon, but made just three LaLiga starts under three different managers.

According to El Chiringuito, the 25-year-old has agreed personal terms with Monaco as he engineers a summer exit.

Mariano hardly featured throughout pre-season and considers his relationship with Zinedine Zidane ‘beyond repair’.

Roma and Inter have also expressed an interest in signing the Dominican international, who could be available for €20m.

Gareth Bale, meanwhile, has seen his Jiangsu Suning move fall through over disagreements regarding the transfer fee.