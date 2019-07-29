Real Madrid forward Mariano Díaz is reportedly eyeing an ‘immediate exit’ from the club.
Mariano re-joined the club last summer from Lyon, but made just three LaLiga starts under three different managers.
According to El Chiringuito, the 25-year-old has agreed personal terms with Monaco as he engineers a summer exit.
Mariano hardly featured throughout pre-season and considers his relationship with Zinedine Zidane ‘beyond repair’.
Roma and Inter have also expressed an interest in signing the Dominican international, who could be available for €20m.
Gareth Bale, meanwhile, has seen his Jiangsu Suning move fall through over disagreements regarding the transfer fee.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]