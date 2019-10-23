<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has now become a key focus for the La Liga side, Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have reportedly ended their efforts to sign Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba during one of the upcoming transfer windows.

Ever since Pogba expressed a desire to leave Old Trafford during the summer, the World Cup winner has been tipped to eventually secure a move to Real.

However, according to AS, Los Blancos have opted to switch their attention to attempting to seal a deal for Paris Saint-Germain player Kylian Mbappe.

While the 20-year-old will be more expensive than Pogba, Real are keen to add another marquee name to their attacking ranks.

The report suggests that president Florentino Perez intends to hold discussions with representatives of the Frenchman in the coming months.

Mbappe has a contract at Parc des Princes until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.