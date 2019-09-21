<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Marca posted a poll to their readers with candidates to replace Zinedine Zidane should he get the axe. Jose Mourinho topped the poll with a whopping 44%.

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri came second in the poll with 23%. In third came club legend Raul who picked up 21%.

Just 12% of supporters voted for anyone that wasn’t those three. Zidane’s return to the Bernabeu hasn’t gone ideally.

The end of last season was seen as a free hit following a shambolic Champions League exit to Ajax under former boss Santiago Solari.

Zidane was heavily backed in the summer with Madrid spending over €300 million on new players including Eden Hazard.

Despite the amount of money spent, Madrid’s fortunes haven’t improved.

They’ve only won two of their opening four La Liga games and are third in the table.

The big talking point however is the 3-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

The Champions League was Zidane’s specialist competition in his first stint as boss so this loss has sounded alarm bells.

It is surprising that Madrid fans are excited at the prospect of a Mourinho return considering the way he left six years ago.

When questioned recently, Jose attempted to distance himself from the potential of a second stint in the Spanish capital.

Mourinho recently told Deportes Cuatro, per Marca, “I wouldn’t like to train Real Madrid because they already have a coach.

“That’s it. You can’t train a team who already have a coach.”