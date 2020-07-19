Real Madrid are champions of Spain once again.
It’s Los Blancos’ first La Liga crown since 2016/17 and there’s no denying that Zinedine Zidane’s side are worthy champions.
Barcelona just simply haven’t been able to match Real Madrid’s consistency in 2020, with the Spanish capital club winning their last 10 La Liga games.
They even managed to keep clean sheets in 10 of those matches, highlighting the team’s immense improvement in defence this campaign.
There have been a number of standout performers throughout the season, but who do the Real Madrid fans believe has been the best?
Well, they’ve been for voting for just that over on Marca, with all 25 members of Zidane’s squad ranked in order.
(All rankings are correct as of the time of writing)
25. Gareth Bale
24. James Rodriguez
23. Luka Jovic
22. Lucas Vazquez
21. Nacho Fernandez
20. Eden Hazard
19. Brahim Diaz
18. Alphonse Areola
17. Mariano Diaz
16. Isco
15. Marcelo
14. Eder Militao
13. Marco Asensio
12. Rodrygo Goes
11. Vinicius Junior
10. Dani Carvajal
9. Ferland Mendy
8. Raphael Varane
7. Luka Modric
6. Fede Valverde
5. Toni Kroos
4. Casemiro
3. Thibaut Courtois
2. Sergio Ramos
1. Karim Benzema
In truth it’s been the old guard that has wowed Madridistas over the past 12 months, with Ramos (2nd) and Benzema (1st) a deserved top two.
Benzema’s place at the top is made even more remarkable by the fact he’s the only attacker in the top 10 – that’s how much of a one-man band the been up top.
Real Madrid’s goalkeeper, defence and midfield are back to their best, but in my opinion, they need to offer their French talisman more support up top if they want to improve further.