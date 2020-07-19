



Real Madrid are champions of Spain once again.

It’s Los Blancos’ first La Liga crown since 2016/17 and there’s no denying that Zinedine Zidane’s side are worthy champions.

Barcelona just simply haven’t been able to match Real Madrid’s consistency in 2020, with the Spanish capital club winning their last 10 La Liga games.

They even managed to keep clean sheets in 10 of those matches, highlighting the team’s immense improvement in defence this campaign.

There have been a number of standout performers throughout the season, but who do the Real Madrid fans believe has been the best?

Well, they’ve been for voting for just that over on Marca, with all 25 members of Zidane’s squad ranked in order.

(All rankings are correct as of the time of writing)

25. Gareth Bale

24. James Rodriguez

23. Luka Jovic

22. Lucas Vazquez

21. Nacho Fernandez

20. Eden Hazard





19. Brahim Diaz

18. Alphonse Areola

17. Mariano Diaz

16. Isco

15. Marcelo

14. Eder Militao

13. Marco Asensio

12. Rodrygo Goes

11. Vinicius Junior

10. Dani Carvajal

9. Ferland Mendy

8. Raphael Varane

7. Luka Modric

6. Fede Valverde

5. Toni Kroos

4. Casemiro

3. Thibaut Courtois

2. Sergio Ramos

1. Karim Benzema

In truth it’s been the old guard that has wowed Madridistas over the past 12 months, with Ramos (2nd) and Benzema (1st) a deserved top two.

Benzema’s place at the top is made even more remarkable by the fact he’s the only attacker in the top 10 – that’s how much of a one-man band the been up top.

Real Madrid’s goalkeeper, defence and midfield are back to their best, but in my opinion, they need to offer their French talisman more support up top if they want to improve further.