Real Madrid fans are angry with Vinicius comment about Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane.

The Brazilian attacker has established himself as one of the best players of the squad last season before he sustained an injury and since after the injury he has failed to rise to the party this season and he is gradually losing his place in the starting line-up due to poor performance.

The signing of Eden Hazard could see him lose his place or rather he would be drafted to the right-wing once the Belgian attacker is fit to play.

Vinicius is not comfortable playing from the right-wing but the left-wing and in his recent interview with the national team he confirmed that he has difficulties playing in an unknown role but also that he is slowly adapting to it.

His comment infuriated some section of the Real Madrid fans and they didn’t take his speech lightly despite Vinicius readiness to explore new position on the field.

They quickly took to Twitter to slam the 19-year-old after the interview. Some thought that he should be grateful to just be a part of such a big team while the others were harsher and demanded that he be sent back to Castilla or the bench.