The clock is against Real Madrid in their bid to find someone to take unwanted winger Gareth Bale off their hands this summer.

It appeared they had found a buyer last month in Jiangsu Suning, only for a deal to fall through after Florentino Perez pulled the plug.

That was due to not wanting to let the Welshman leave for nothing, despite the fact that it would ease the salary burden on the club.

MARCA now report that the only realistic avenue left to Bale is a return to English football – which presents a problem.

The Premier League transfer window closes on Thursday evening, leaving Los Blancos with little time to arrange a deal.

There was speculation that he could be included in another assault on Paul Pogba but Manchester United remain unwilling to sell.

Should Bale not join an English side before Thursday’s deadline, it means he will be all but certain to stay in the Spanish capital.

That will be to the chagrin of coach Zinedine Zidane, who has used him for less than 80 minutes in friendly action this summer.

Bale has also been excluded from the Real squad for Wednesday’s friendly against Red Bull Salzburg and was left out of their last trip to Munich for the Audi Cup too.