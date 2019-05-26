<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk will reportedly be on Real Madrid’s wishlist if Sergio Ramos leaves the Bernabeu in this summer’s transfer window.

Ramos is said to be considering leaving Los Blancos this summer in search of pastures new.

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly already both contacted the centre-back’s representatives to ascertain whether a deal would be possible ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

According to AS, should Ramos leave the Bernabeu, Madrid could attempt to land Van Dijk, who has developed into one of the best defenders in world football during his time at Anfield.

However, the report claims that Liverpool would not be prepared to sell the Netherlands international due to his importance to the team.

The 27-year-old has scored six times and contributed four assists in 49 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side during the 2018-19 campaign.