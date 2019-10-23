<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid are weighing up an ambitious move to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Polish forward has been clinical this season and has bagged 18 goals from just 13 games as the Bavarian side look to challenge for both the Bundesliga title and the Champions League.

His irresistible form continued into this week when he netted a brace against Olympiakos to help his team to a 3-2 win in Greece.

The player’s hot streak is undoubtedly turning heads across Europe, with the 31-year-old netting in twelve consecutive games for Bayern this season – only failing to score in the German Super Cup loss to Dortmund in August.

Meanwhile, in Madrid, goals have been hard to come by, with marquee signing Eden Hazard converting just once since his £130million transfer to Los Blancos while promising forward Luka Jovic has endured a tough time too – failing to score in any of his nine appearances.

And now Zinedine Zidane could be ready to splash out on the Polish goal machine, as they look to edge out Barcelona in the race to win La Liga, according to Spanish site OK Diario.