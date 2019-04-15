<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid will explore a potential swap deal for Manchester United’s Paul Pogba by offering Gareth Bale in return for the star midfielder, according to reports by Spanish publication AS.

The Spanish giants and particularly manager Zinedine Zidane have been long-term admirers of the France World Cup winner, and were in play for his services before his then-world record fee of £90 million to Old Trafford in 2016.

Pogba has been publicly flirting with Madrid after experiencing indifferent success with United, saying earlier this month it is his “dream” to play for the Galacticos one day.

“Like I’ve always said, Real Madrid is a dream for anyone. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world” Pogba told reporters while on international duty in March.

“There is also [Zinedine] Zidane as a coach and it’s a dream for anybody who likes football.”

Manchester United themselves have been long-term admirers of a Real Madrid star, Welshman Gareth Bale, who had been the subject of several failed bids by the Red Devils during his time at Southampton, Tottenham and in the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid believe Pogba could be attainable should they offer Bale in exchange, given United’s long-term interest in the forward, but recent reports have suggested Bale’s advanced age, injury history and contract demands has ended any possibility of a move from the English giants.

United are believed to be priotising youth, promoting the play of young stars Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial while targetting Borussia Dortmund teenager Jadon Sancho as a younger alternative to Bale.

Manchester United will heavily resist any offers for Pogba, a former youth team star, and Real Madrid may have to break the world record fee Paris Saint-Germain paid for Barcelona forward Neymar of €220 million.