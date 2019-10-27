<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has made a stunning offer to Manchester United in the bid to sign Paul Pogba, according to report.

Los Blancos’ directors are willing to offer Gareth Bale plus £90m for the services of the midfielder who has been on their radar since last summer, with the midfielder describing a potential move to the Bernabeu as “a dream”.

Real Madrid manager is a huge fan of Pogba and has shown his desire to land the French midfielder but Manchester United asking price of £180m deterred Real Madrid from sealing the deal in the last summer

El Desmarque says Real Madrid will offer Bale plus £90m to United in return for Pogba.

Manchester United is reluctant to let their most expensive signing leave but Pogba’s contract expires in the summer of 2021 and he is showing no sign to extend his deal with the Old Trafford outfit, so they may be tempted to cash in next summer if the price is right.