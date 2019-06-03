<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard’s move to Real Madrid is reportedly imminent, along with those of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic and Lyon defender Ferland Mendy.

Marca reports that there is a busy week ahead for the La Liga giants as they look to finalise long-running negotiations for the three targets.

The Bernabeu club aim to have these transfers completed by the end of the international break so that the trio can go on holiday safe in the knowledge they will be Real Madrid players when the team gets together for pre-season on July 8.

Hazard’s move could be the first to be confirmed, but the report claims that the two teams are stuck in negotiations at a transfer fee of €120 million, which the Spanish side are trying to bring down a little.

Talks between the clubs are at a very advanced stage and the eventual fee won’t be far off that figure, with an announcement expected in the next few days.

Negotiations have also been held in Lyon for the arrival of Mendy, while Jovic’s signing has presented the most difficulties but is said to be entering the final stages.

Eintracht have been stubborn in their demands of €70 million for the Serbia international and the final fee could come in the region of €65-70 million.

No presentations will take place until after the international break and the newspaper says that Hazard’s unveiling to the Bernabeu crowd could come even before those of already-completed signings Rodrygo and Eder MIlitao.