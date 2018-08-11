Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has dropped all interest in signing Chelsea ace Eden Hazard.

The Sun reports Perez has confirmed the club will not be signing Eden Hazard – in a breakfast meeting with his Manchester United counterpart.

Real have been chasing the Chelsea star for the past year and had hoped to sign him this summer after losing Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

The Blues had made it clear that they were not willing to do business for their best player even though Hazard signalled he was interested in a switch to Spain.

And those concerns appear to now have been put to bed, after it emerged Perez made an admission in a meeting with United chief executive Ed Woodward last week.

The La Liga club’s president was holding a breakfast meeting with Woodward in Miami, where United were trying to secure a deal to sign Raphael Varane.