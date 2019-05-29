<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid directors are willing to strike a deal for Sergio Ramos, should they get the right offer from his suitors.

Ramos is willing to get a new contract from the club which the Bernabeu directors are not ready to offer him, he could follow the lane of Cristiano Ronaldo who quit Real Madrid last season following a contract dispute with the board members.

The defender informed Real Madrid president Florentino Perez of the offer he received from China and the president refused to let him go for free as the board are not ready to part ways with their captain without any consideration.

Real Madrid still want Ramos in the team, but the club directors are not thinking of offering him a new contract and they are willing to discuss terms and offers that may arrive for the club captain as his future remains uncertain at the club ahead of next season.