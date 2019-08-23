<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid directors have traveled to France to negotiate a deal to bring Neymar back to Spain, according to report.

Real Madrid’s representatives are optimistic that they can convince Paris Saint-Germain about Neymar.

Barcelona made an offer to sign their former player but it was reported that the Ligue 1 Champions rebuffed their offer and Real Madrid is set to make their own offer.

Real Madrid is convinced that they’ll find PSG willing to sell to them, due to their poor relationship with the Catalans and Neymar’s public desire to leave.

Barcelona want Neymar to make his preference clear that he is willing to return to Barcelona than signing for Real Madrid but the Brazilian attacker does not want to put his transfer from the Ligue 1 Champions at risk this summer.