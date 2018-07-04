Real Madrid have denied they have agreed a deal to sign Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish club had struck a deal with the French champions according to reports which circulated on Wednesday.

“Real Madrid has not made any offers to PSG or the player and regrets the dissemination of this type of information,” a club statement read.

The denial is the second of the week by Real, who refuted reports linking them with PSG’s Neymar on Monday.

On Wednesday, Spanish publication AS cited tweets by a French journalist outlining a 272m Euro (£240m) transfer had been agreed for 19-year-old Mbappe.

Real Madrid’s statement continued: “Given the information published in the last hours referring to an alleged agreement between Real Madrid CF and PSG for player Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid says they are flatly false.”

Mbappe joined PSG on loan in August of last year for a fee of around £166m with his move becoming permanent on 1 July.

He is currently part of the France squad at the 2018 World Cup and has three goals in the tournament as his country prepare to face Uruguay in the quarter-finals on Friday.