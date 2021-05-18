A lot spoken about the future of Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid in the last few hours, as well as who could replace him should he decide to leave.

It was even said that ‘Los Blancos’ had reportedly made an offer to Massimiliano Allegri, something which the club have since denied.

It hasn’t been confirmed that Zidane will leave Madrid at the end of the season, nor that ‘Los Blancos’ have made an offer for Allegri to be his replacement. At the moment, everything remains the same.

Massimiliano Allegri or Raúl will succeed Zinedine Zidane this summer, should the Frenchman decide to leave Real Madrid. (Source: AS) pic.twitter.com/Y2cisfYwOy

It was without a doubt this morning’s top news story. If Madrid had offered Allegri 10 million a year, it was because Zidane was planning on leaving the club.

But all is it not as it first seemed. According to ‘Mundo Deportivo’, the Spanish side have denied making that offer for the reason that, at the moment, nothing has changed at the club. Zidane is still there, and Allegri remains without a job.