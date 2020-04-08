<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Real Madrid have put their plans to move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic, reports AS.

All football is currently postponed to help combat the outbreak and it means that players whose contracts were set to expire on June 30th this year have been extended.

It also means the summer transfer window has been pushed back as governing bodies look at the best time to complete their respective seasons, with the Bundesliga reportedly set to return at the beginning of May.

However, with transfer plans thrown into chaos, Real Madrid are believed to have delayed any push they would have made for Mbappe.





The France international is a top target for Los Blancos as they look to bring in another forward, despite the arrivals of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic last summer.

Mbappe has two years left to run on his current deal with PSG, who are seeking to extend that stay in Paris.

Neymar’s contract, too, runs out in two years’ time and the Brazilian, like Mbappe, has been linked with a return to Spain as Barcelona consider an approach to bring him back to Camp Nou.

Mbappe has been hugely impressive for PSG this season with his 18 goals and five assists yielding a WhoScored rating of 8.14, that the fourth best in Europe’s top five leagues.