An elderly relative of Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has died due to coronavirus.

Nacho’s brother Alex Fernandez who plays for Cadiz, revealed that ‘an elder member of the family has died’

More than 1,000 people have died in Spain due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Madrid one of the worst-hit cities in the world.

“I’m going through this like everyone else, it’s a strange situation,” Alex told Diario de Cadiz

“It’s all super strange. But I’m taking it on the best way possible and with family.

“In Madrid, there are people in the family that have tested positive and an elder member of the family has died.

“We can say that we have been affected.”





Alex, who previously played for Real Madrid, said that the rest of his family is safe at home.

The 27-year-old added that being involved in such a situation is ‘impossible to imagine’.

“It’s something you don’t think you will go through. You’re never prepared for a situation like this, it’s impossible to imagine,” he said.

“I am in daily contact with the family and, save what happened with our elderly relative, we’re all safe, at home.

“We’re going to have to stay at home for two more weeks, that’s the feeling I have based on what I read and the news I get.”

More than 18,000 people in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus.