Real Madrid are convinced Paul Pogba would prefer a move to the Bernabeu over a return to Juventus this summer.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim Pogba wants to play under Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane and is also excited by the prospect of testing his skills in a new league.

Los Blancos are reportedly set to make a €165m bid for the Frenchman and are hoping to part-finance the transfer by selling James Rodríguez.

Napoli and Atlético Madrid are both reportedly interested in the Colombian playmaker.

The Spanish giants are also hoping to sell Gareth Bale this but as things stand, the Welshman has returned to pre-season training with the rest of his team-mates and an acceptable bid has not yet been forthcoming from another club.

Pogba, meanwhile, has also been linked with a return to Juventus, where he previously won four Serie A titles in four years.

But the 26-year-old suggested earlier this summer that he’s looking for a brand new challenge, and his agent Mino Raiola added further fuel to the fire over the weekend when he said: “Everyone within the club from the manager to the owner knows Paul’s wishes.

“Everyone knows the willingness of Paul to move on. We are in the process of that.”