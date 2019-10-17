<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Raul Gonzalez has apparently appeared as a surprise aspirant as a switch for Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Despite Los Blancos currently sitting top of the La Liga standings, speculation persists regarding a possible change in the dugout, partly due to the club’s poor form in the Champions League.

While there does not appear any immediate threat to Zidane’s position at the Bernabeu, reports in Spain suggest that Raul could be promoted to the role of first-team boss in the future.

The former forward is in charge of the Real Madrid Castilla side, where he has recorded three wins and four draws from his opening eight fixtures.

President Florentino Perez took such an approach when replacing Julen Lopetegui with second-string manager Santiago Solari just under 12 months ago.

Real and Zidane face an important period of fixtures after the international break, with successive away games scheduled against Mallorca, Galatasaray and Barcelona.