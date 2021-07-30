Real Madrid confirm plans to continue with European Super League

Spanish giants Real Madrid, led by president Florentino Perez, have officially announced on Friday that along with Barcelona and Juventus, they still have plans to push through a European Super League (ESL).

The original plan which dominated headlines earlier this year saw several of Europe’s biggest clubs all participate in the founding of a novel ‘super league’ – those members also included Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, following a fierce backlash from fans and pundits, plans were shelved relatively soon after they were announced.

Worryingly though, while fans may be forgiven for thinking their efforts resulted in victory, La Liga side Real Madrid have recently confirmed that they have no intention of letting the idea of forming an ESL die out.

Confirming in an official statement on the club’s website, Real Madrid said: “We are pleased that going forward we will no longer be subject to ongoing UEFA’s threats.

“Our aim is to keep developing the Super League project in a constructive and cooperative manner, always counting on all football stakeholders: fans, players, coaches, clubs, leagues, and national and international associations.

“We are aware that there are elements of our proposal that should be reviewed and, of course, can be improved through dialogue and consensus.

“We remain confident in the success of a project that will be always compliant with European Union laws.”

The club’s statement comes in light of an ongoing court case against European football regulator UEFA who are trying to impose punishments for the trio’s involvement in the proposed founding of an ESL.