Real Madrid have confirmed that Luka Modrić has suffered a thigh injury.

Los Blancos have been plagued with injuries so far this season, with a number of high-profile players missing their opening games of the campaign with ailments.

And now the club have revealed that Modrić has been added to that list with a thigh strain.

They have failed to say how long the Croatia international will be missing for, but it seems unlikely that he will be fit for their clash with Levante on Saturday.