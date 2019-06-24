<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid has completed another signing this summer as the Los Blancos directors want to finalise all their transfer businesses before the start of their pre-season.

Real Madrid signed Reyes Lopez the son of former their player Antonio Reyes who suffered a car accident this month, Lopez has agreed to join the Real Madrid prior to his father’s death.

Reyes, 11, previously played for Leganes before switching to Real Madrid, and Los Blancos president Florentino Perez wants the club to look out for the youngster till he is 18, the original deal clearly had nothing to do with the former Arsenal player’s death

It’s a nice touch, and hopefully, one which will at least gives Reyes’ family a bit of security in what must be a very difficult period for them all.

Reyes won over 10 trophies before his death and his son will look up to him as a role model, he had a stint with Sevilla, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atletico and Benfica, among other clubs.

He would have had a long spell with Arsenal but he was homesick and he sealed a deal to return to La Liga where he won the La Liga with Real Madrid, Reyes goal on the last day of the La Liga was vital for Real Madrid who clinch the League title ahead of their bitter rival Barcelona.