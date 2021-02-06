



Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, is fighting tooth and nail to keep Martin Odegaard from going to Arsenal on-loan.

According to him, he would Zidane ‘really preferred’ Odegaard to stay at Real Madrid this season.

He told reporters: “Odegaard? He wanted to leave, we talked two, three times about it.

“He wanted to play and I told him to stay and fight for his place.





“I’ve always wanted him in my team but it was his decision. I wanted him in my team.

“I wanted him back from his loan [at Real Sociedad last season] and I told him to stay because the season is still very long and he would have had his chances.

“But he wanted to leave and play. I really wanted him in my squad.”